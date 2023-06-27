Cocoa Beach police chief to leave position after getting 14 months of unused paid time off

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Embattled Cocoa Beach Police Chief Scott Rosenfeld has reached a settlement agreement with the city to remain on a leave of absence for the next 14 months, while collecting his unused paid time off, then retire, according to City Manager Robin Hayes.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that Rosenfeld has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 17 amid allegations of creating a hostile work environment.

An investigation of the allegations by a Melbourne-based employment advisory firm found that Rosenfeld managed with “loudness, bullying and toxicity,” referred to female staffers in sexist or misogynistic fashion, and made vulgar remarks about his officers.

City officials earlier this month said the city would be moving forward with a second investigation of Rosenfeld. According to a proposed scope of services, the law firm DSK Law would conduct a formal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct against Rosenfeld and make disciplinary recommendations.

Instead, Hayes said attorneys for Rosenfeld and the city, along with her, the city’s human resources department and Rosenfeld, reached the settlement agreement for the police chief to leave. Hayes said the deal had been under negotiation since June 4.

Scott Rosenfeld (Florida Today)

According to Hayes, the agreement does not require the approval of the City Commission.

The agreement indicates that Rosenfeld and the city “desire to amicably resolve an employment dispute and conclude their relationship upon Rosenfeld being eligible for regular retirement.”

Under the agreement, Rosenfeld will not be involved in operations of the police department from now through Aug. 31, 2024, when his paid-time-off payments run out. At that time, he no longer will be a city employee.

Hayes said Rosenfeld had built up more than 2,600 hours of paid time off over the course of his career.

“He did not take a lot of time off,” Hayes said.

Rosenfeld’s annual salary is $113,352, so the 14 additional months of payouts for unused paid time off would amount to more than $132,000.

Hayes said her focus now is on moving forward to reestablish normal operations within the police department.

For now, Hayes said Cocoa Beach Deputy Police Chief Wes Mullins will continue to be in charge of running the police department, as he has been since Rosenfeld began his leave of absence.

Hayes said she will seek input and approval from the Cocoa Beach City Commission in July or August on plans for naming an interim police chief while a search is done for candidates to replace Rosenfeld as police chief.

Rosenfeld has served as Cocoa Beach police chief since April 2016, taking charge after Arthur “Buddy” Ayres retired. He joined the department in 2000 as a police detective/officer, and worked up the ranks to sergeant (2006 to 2012), major (2012 to 2016) and deputy police chief (2016).

Before joining the Cocoa Beach Police Department, Rosenfeld worked as a Melbourne Beach police officer from 1997 to 2000.