92º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lady Lake shooting

Shooting happened on Caroline Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fatal Shooting, Lady Lake, Lake County
Lady Lake shooting (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LADY LAKE, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Lady Lake, according to the police department.

The shooting happened on Friday on Caroline Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers received reports of a shooting and found one person shot multiple times. The department said the person was pronounced dead on scene.

Another person with gunshot wounds went to police and they were taken to the hospital.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

There is no information on a suspected shooter and the victims’ names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email