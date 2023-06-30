1 killed, 1 injured in Lady Lake shooting

LADY LAKE, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Lady Lake, according to the police department.

The shooting happened on Friday on Caroline Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers received reports of a shooting and found one person shot multiple times. The department said the person was pronounced dead on scene.

Another person with gunshot wounds went to police and they were taken to the hospital.

There is no information on a suspected shooter and the victims’ names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-8477.

