DeLand man accused of shooting at driver, causing crash

DELAND, Fla. – A man suspected of shooting at a driver has been arrested by the DeLand Police Department on Wednesday.

Oscar Torres, 26, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. after police said they found him leaving the woods near the crime scene and had determined he matched the description of the shooter.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers responded to reports of a crashed vehicle at 1000 Springdale Court around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver told officers that a man shot at them while they were driving, causing the crash. The victim was able to escape unharmed, according to police reports.

Officers searched Torres’ home Wednesday afternoon, where they said they found cocaine, cannabis, suspected heroin/fentanyl and assorted drug paraphernalia, as well as various types of ammunition.

Torres is being held at the Volusia County Jail where he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon as well as several felony narcotic charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: