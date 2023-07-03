Can I launch fireworks before July 4? Here are the rules

With the Fourth of July coming on Tuesday, some people in Florida may be tempted to preemptively launch fireworks ahead of the holiday to celebrate.

However, Florida law states that fireworks are not allowed to be launched except for certain holidays — those being New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July.

There are exceptions in the law for cities with a local ordinance, so be sure to check with your local government for clarification.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the following cities have fireworks ordinances:

Daytona Beach

DeLand

Deltona

Edgewater

New Smyrna Beach

Ponce Inlet

Regardless of local ordinances, residents are still not allowed to fire off fireworks from Volusia County beaches, the sheriff’s office added.

What's the law on fireworks? In FL, they're legal on July 4, except where there's a local ordinance.

Several cities, including Daytona Beach, DeLand, Deltona, Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach & Ponce Inlet, have fireworks ordinances.

They're also NOT allowed on @VolusiaBeach pic.twitter.com/P3Y8If7nLP — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 30, 2023

In addition, Florida’s law says that homeowner’s associations are not allowed to create rules that keep residents from using fireworks during designated holidays.

According to the law, fireworks include anything that produces “a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation,” including blank cartridges, toy cannons, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets and roman candles, among others.

On the flip side, the law states that fireworks do not include things like glow worms, smoke devices, noisemakers, party poppers, snappers, trick matches, cigarette loads or auto burglar alarms.

For a county-by-county list of places to go check out fireworks on July 4, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily