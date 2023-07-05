At least 2 planes flipped at Kissimmee airport during severe weather

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – At least two planes at Kissimmee Gateway Airport were flipped over by high winds during a downburst Wednesday, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

Kissimmee Emergency Management reported the damage at 2:35 p.m.

According to NWS, the airport was within the area of a “radar-indicated downburst” at that time. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued shortly thereafter.

No information was provided as to the extent of the damage to the plane or whether there was any other damage done to the airport.

By Wednesday evening, the planes had been flipped back into proper position.

Severe weather caused more damage around Central Florida. In Orange County, lightning is being blamed for a fire at an apartment building that caused the roof to collapse.

