Kissimmee woman faces animal cruelty charges after dogs found emaciated, no access to food, water

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 34-year-old Kissimmee woman faces animal cruelty charges after several dogs were found in poor condition on a property she owned, including two puppies found inside of a mesh bag, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit.

Kissimmee police said they responded to a residence on East Cypress Street while assisting the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with an eviction notice on May 12 to a “derelict RV camper that was on the property.”

According to the affidavit, law enforcement officials knocked on the door of the residence and made contact with a man that said he was renting the RV. The man gave deputies access to the backyard where they found multiple puppies in a makeshift kennel with an unventilated tarp over it.

[TRENDING: Orlando police, FBI arrest man accused in bank robbery | Volusia deputies issue trespass notices on islands near Dunlawton Bridge | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said another dog was found “tethered by a leash outside of the kennel, but the leash was wrapped so much, that it allowed very minimal movement and the dog was very emaciated.” It was also noted that the leash was so twisted that the dog was not able to lay down. Deputies also said that they did not see any food or water in the area for any of the dogs and they dog on the leash had no shelter.

When deputies walked back to the RV, they noticed a small mesh pet bag stuffed with two more puppies that was sitting on an outside table, with no access to food or water, according to the affidavit. It was later discovered that the puppies were tethered inside of the bag with “very limited movement.”

Deputies noted that all of the dogs appeared to be emaciated and they notified Osceola County Animal Control.

While waiting for animal control, deputies were able to contact the owner of the RV, identified as Olivia Jones.

According to the affidavit, Jones told deputies that the dogs in the makeshift kennel were hers and the dog on the leash was “a stray”. She also said that she was babysitting the puppies in the bag because her friend could not take care of them.

Deputies said they also located a dead kitten less than four feet from the front door of the RV.

The responding animal control officer noted that what she saw constituted felony animal abuse, according to the affidavit.

Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Osceola County jail where she faces animal cruelty charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: