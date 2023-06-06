City of Kissimmeee to purchase Super 8 motel to combat homelessness

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Kissimmee’s board of commissioners is expected to vote on whether to move forward with a purchase agreement of $12 million for a Super 8 motel in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Kissimmee’s board of commissioners is expected to vote on whether to move forward with a purchase agreement of $12 million for a Super 8 motel in Kissimmee.

“It is no secret that Central Florida battles a homelessness situation, and I think that city commissioners are trying to be receptive to what they’re hearing their community members say and are trying to combat that issue,” Stephanie Bechara, communications manager for the city, said.

The plans would involve converting the motel — located at the corner of Vine Street and North Hollywood Street — into homes for the homeless.

“It is something that’s definitely a priority in all of the city commissioner’s minds. This is the first time that you know we get to this level where you actually are talking about a purchase agreement,” Bechara said. “The city of Kissimmee’s vision, because we’re talking about 125 units here, is to have 40 units and use those as shelter. The resting or the remaining 85 units would more of affordable housing units, and basically, the revenue that’s generated from that will help upkeep that building of using tax dollars.”

Bechara added the city has been committed to addressing the needs of the homeless for almost two decades, and three years ago, the city commission made homeless housing and supportive services a top priority.

