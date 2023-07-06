Suspected mobile meth lab forces Florida Welcome Center on I-95 to shut down, evacuate

Nassau deputies posted images of the scene near the welcome center on Thursday

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Welcome Center on Interstate 95 was shut down and evacuated on Thursday afternoon after the Florida Highway Patrol discovered what is believed to be a mobile methamphetamine lab during a traffic stop, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted photos just after 2 p.m. that showed hazardous material crews surrounding and pulling materials out of a silver car in the parking lot.

NCSO said it started when FHP pulled over the car for suspected illegal window tint and found an undisclosed amount of meth in the car. A man and a woman have been arrested and accused of meth possession, FHP said.

FHP said there was also meth-making equipment in plain view.

FHP said the welcome center office will be shut down for the rest of the day.

FHP requested assistance with a mobile meth lab at the I-95 Welcome Center. NCSO and NCFR are both on scene. Traffic to the welcome center is shut down and it has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/5lcTjqKvo3 — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) July 6, 2023

