Orange County sheriff to discuss drug trafficking operation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina is speaking about an operation to dismantle a drug trafficking organization on Tuesday.

The news conference is expected at 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office headquarters.

The sheriff’s office said Mina will be joined by narcotics unit representatives. A news release shows Mina will also discuss an “emerging threat to public safety and public health.”

