Monsters of Rock cruise to set sail from Florida port. Here’s who’s performing

MIAMI, Fla. – This cruise is bringing a whole new meaning to “rock the boat.”

If you want to rock and roll all night and party on the high seas, get ready for the 12th annual Monsters of Rock adventure on Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas.

The five-day, five-night cruise, which departs from Port of Miami, is scheduled to set sail from March 2-7, 2024.

According to the cruise’s promoter, next year’s “The Dirty Dozen” voyage will feature “two days at sea full of music and events, performances from over 30 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world’s best rock community.”

The lineup for the 2024 music charter, hosted by Eddie Trunk, includes Joe Satriani, Extreme, The Darkness, Winger, Ace Frehley, KK’s Priest, Accept, Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Y&T, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), April Wine, TNT, Crazy Lixx, Slaughter, British Lion, FireHouse, Vixen, H.E.A.T., Armored Saint, Richie Kotzen, Faster Pussycat, SOTO/Bieler, Dangerous Toys, Lizzy Borden, Enuff Z’Nuff, Spread Eagle, Black ‘N Blue, Joe Hoekstra, Pat Travers Band, Crashdiet, Bang Tango, Tuff, Heavens Edge, Treat, Paradise Kitty and KALEIDO.

In addition to musical performances, cruisers will also get to participate in activities with the rockers, like karaoke, Q&A sessions, cooking and painting nights, and more.

Cabins are on sale now starting at $1,899 per person for double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplements.

