Wells Fargo to lay off 103 workers at Orlando office

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo is being ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of Central Florida’s biggest banking companies is laying off more than 100 employees in Orlando.

Wells Fargo filed a notice on Tuesday with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that it would lay off 103 people.

All of those people work in the bank’s consumer and small business banking division, in a facility along Lake Underhill Road.

The workers handled escalations, which involves dealing with customer complaints and inquiries.

The bank told the state it expects most, if not all, of the workers will accept severance.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: