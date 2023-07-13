94º

Dog found dead, dozens of others living in deplorable conditions in Orange County home

32 dogs found at home in 200 block of East Silver Star Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A dog was found dead and dozens of others were seen to be living in deplorable conditions at an Orange County home Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the 200 block of East Silver Star Road around 8:36 a.m. to help Orange County Animal Services remove 32 dogs from the home.

The dogs, one of which died, were found living in “deplorable conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, the owner of the home was not there. The sheriff’s office’s Agricultural Crimes Unit is currently conducting an animal cruelty investigation.

No other information, including who owns the home and if they will be facing charges, is available at this time.

