Former Florida city commissioner, fire chief accused of sharing child pornography

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A former city commissioner and fire chief was arrested Thursday on charges of transmitting child pornography, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in April, detectives began investigating a computer user who was downloading child pornography. More than 210 files showed images and videos of the illicit material, detectives said.

Eventually, investigators determined the suspect to be 62-year-old James Silverstone, a former commissioner and town fire chief for Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

A search warrant of Silverstone’s home in May yielded hundreds of additional videos and photos of child pornography, some involving children as young as infants, detectives said.

Deputies said Silverstone has also previously served as a volunteer Santa Claus in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

A release by the sheriff’s office shows that Silverstone turned himself in to face 10 counts of transmitting child pornography by electronic device. He is held on no bond.

