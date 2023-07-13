Winter Park hands out sandbags to residents for hurricane season

(FILE PHOTO) A sign announces free sandbags distributed by the Seminole County government to its residents before Hurricane Dorian hits Florida in the upcoming days on Aug. 29, 2019

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park residents can grab some free sandbags Thursday afternoon to have on hand for hurricane season.

The city will provide up to eight sandbags per business or household at an event in the parking lot of Ward Park, located along Perth Lane.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and proof of residency within city limits is required.

Colorado State University researchers recently increased their predictions for the number of named storms this hurricane season, now expecting 18 named storms. Nine of the storms are expected to become hurricanes, with four of those reaching major status, i.e. Category 3 or above.

At latest, an area of low pressure expected to develop over the sext several days northwest of Bermuda is not a threat to Florida.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

For more resources and information about what to do before, during and after a storm, visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

