Disney’s ‘Rock Star Robotics’ center opens at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

New robotics room at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Clubhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida now have a new place to enhance their STEM skills and reach for their dreams.

On Friday, leaders from Walt Disney World and the nonprofit group shared that after several months of construction, a new robotics room had opened at the Walt Disney World Clubhouse.

The opening at the Orlando location along Hernandes Drive is just the latest collaboration between Disney and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida. Back in December, leaders said the new center was made possible all thanks to a $500,000 Disney grant that was given out during the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida named the new facility the Walt Disney World “Rock Star Robotics Center.”

New robotics room at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Clubhouse (Disney)

“We always love seeing local students in our community dream big and grow their skills, and that’s why it’s been exciting to work with Boys & Girls Clubs to help bring this new robotics center to life,” said Rena Langley, the senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Walt Disney World.

New robotics room at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Clubhouse (Disney)

Disney said its relationship with the Boys & Girls Clubs organization spans over three decades and builds on its long legacy of supporting students as part of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative – a mission to empower the next generation of storytellers and innovators to dream about their futures, build their talents and become who they imagine they can be.

