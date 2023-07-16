79º

Local News

No injuries reported in Merritt Island house fire

Occupant was not home at the time, Brevard firefighters say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Merritt Island, Fire
The fire occurred at a single-story home along Mackeral Avenue, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County firefighters took care of a house fire Sunday in Merritt Island, sharing photos on social media of the charred interior and reporting no injuries.

The fire occurred at a single-story home along Mackeral Avenue, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Though entrapment was initially reported, no one was located in the home during a crew’s search of it. The occupant was not home at the time of the fire, officials said in a Facebook post.

No other details were shared at the time of this report.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fire and not necessarily its exact location.

