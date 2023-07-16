No injuries reported in Merritt Island house fire

The fire occurred at a single-story home along Mackeral Avenue, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County firefighters took care of a house fire Sunday in Merritt Island, sharing photos on social media of the charred interior and reporting no injuries.

Though entrapment was initially reported, no one was located in the home during a crew’s search of it. The occupant was not home at the time of the fire, officials said in a Facebook post.

No other details were shared at the time of this report.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fire and not necessarily its exact location.

