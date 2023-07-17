Icon Park to host Summer Foodie Festival

Insider look at The Wheel at Icon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Icon Park in Orlando will be launching a festival fit for all foodies.

“The Great American Cookout” will feature I-Drive chefs, culinary stars, winemakers and crafters. This event on Sunday, July 30 runs from noon to 6 p.m. and you and yours can experience gourmet versions of seasonal favorites, as well as live entertainment.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Below are a few summer favorites that you can enjoy:

Ole Red Orlando’s Austin-smoked brisket sliders with chorizo hot link, vinegar slaw, onion straws and white bar-b-que sauce, all served on a hearty potato bun.

Brother Jimmy’s Low-Country Crawfish Boil featuring a seafood mix of crawfish, mussels and shrimp with corn, potatoes and sausage in a Louisiana-style Cajun spice, served with a garlic butter dipping sauce.

Sugar Factory’s homemade and slow-baked macaroni and cheese that’s panko crusted, deep fried and served with a marinara dipping sauce.

Uncle Julio’s Tableside Guacamole with fresh Haas avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños handmade in a traditional molcajete and served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Tickets for this event start at $39.99 for adults and $9.99 for children ages 3-12. Tickets include: 11 dishes, one from each participating I-Drive restaurant; beer tasting flight; wine tasting flight; samples of hard seltzers, craft beers and moonshine; and admission to enjoy The Wheel, the 400-ft. icon of the Orlando skyline.

A portion of proceeds from this cookout event will be donated to The Salvation Army. This organization helps Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. They also provide food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: