Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to $640M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Mega Millions jackpot skyrocketed to an estimated $640 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

All Mega Millions jackpots start off at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Lottery players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25).

The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.

The jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $328 million. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $5 million.

Drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions are available for viewing on the Florida Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide and by phone at 850-921-7529.

Aspiring players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,500 Lottery retailers across the state.

