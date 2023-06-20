Polk County woman wins $1 million in scratch-off game

Kimberly Grooms poses with family, friends and an oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the SEVEN FIGURES Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lakeland resident has claimed the $1 million prize from the SEVEN FIGURES Scratch-Off game.

Lottery officials announced that 51-year-old Kimberly Grooms purchased a $5 scratch-off ticket from a Circle K in Lakeland at 3730 Airport Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Grooms chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00 at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

The $5 SEVEN FIGURES Scratch-Off game amounts to more 5.8 million winning tickets, with a top prize of $1 million prize. This ticket offers more than $79.5 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.77, according to the Florida Lottery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: