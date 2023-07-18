Boy shot in jaw; Highland County deputies search for accused gunman

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – Two children were hurt in a shooting Monday, including a boy who was hit in the jaw by a bullet, and now Highland County deputies are looking for the man they believe pulled the trigger.

Domonique Graham, 30, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Graham “involved himself in a domestic dispute” along Sturgeon Drive in Sebring shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

A truck drove away from the home with several children inside, and Graham fired multiple roundS, leading to the two children getting hurt, deputies said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an 11-year-old boy was struck in the jaw by one of the rounds, and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face due to the debris. The boy was flown to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, and the girl was treated and released, investigators said.

Sheriff Paul Blackman said that family members have not been helpful in finding Graham.

“We have been told that family members are trying to not only hinder the investigation but also are actively working to hide Graham from us,” Blackman said. “I want his family to know that if we find out you have helped him avoid being captured and facing justice for this reckless act that almost killed a young boy, we will pursue criminal charges against you, as well.”

Graham faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied conveyance and child neglect.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left via the sheriff’s office’s app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

Deputies said Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could result in a cash reward.

