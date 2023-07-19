Florida education officials meet in Orlando. Here are the new rules they’re considering

Florida education leaders met in Orlando to finalize new rules – some controversial – for the upcoming school year.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Supporters and critics filled a meeting Wednesday as the Florida Board of Education gathered to approve new rules for the upcoming school year.

The meeting was held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

The first action item on the agenda was approving new course standards for social studies covering African American History.

The move received backlash from some and it came after the state rejected an AP African American history test earlier in the year.

“We don’t see how our founding fathers wanted to continue some of the slave actions. How the people of the south, the civil war, how they demanded we keep slavery in America,” one commenter said.

Among the other agenda items were topics that included student pronouns and bathroom choices.

The board is set to approve the prohibition of using pronouns outside of a student’s biological sex in schools. That means male students will be referred to as “he/him,” and female students will be referred to as “she/her.”

Governor DeSantis supports the rule changes and spoke about them at a presidential campaign event in South Carolina earlier this week.

“It is wrong to tell a second grader that they may have been born in the wrong body, or that their gender is a choice,” DeSantis said.

State representative Anna Eskamani spoke against the new rules and said they would be harmful to the families of LGBTQ students.

“As people perpetuate this philosophy of parents rights, we should respect the rights of every parent, not push our perspectives and ideologies onto everyone else,” Eskamani said.

For further details on the State Board of Education agenda, click here.

