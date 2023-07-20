Here’ a useful nugget: National Drive-Thru Day is approaching

A customer at a Taco Bell drive through window receives their food on March 31, 2020 in Huntington Station, New York. Taco Bell is offering a free taco today to customers using their drive through window as a 'thank you' to guests who are making a difference in the fight against coronavirus.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Being on year 23 in the news business, I’ll admit, I am all too familiar with drive-thrus. I feel like I can name all of them – kind of like Forrest Gump rattling off all the kinds of shrimp dishes there are.

There are drive-thrus, double drive-thrus, drive-thru convenience stores, bank drive-thrus, pharmacy drive-thrus.

Whether we use it for laziness or convenience, this uniquely American invention is here to stay, and let’s be honest, we love it.

Not to be confused with drive-in eateries which date back to 1921, the drive-thru was created in the 1940s, according to AAA. Several eateries claim to be the first, but the drive-thru in its current iteration started in 1948 at In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California.

The drive-thru started to become more mainstream in the 1970s when major fast-food restaurants began adding a drive-thru option. McDonald’s opened its first drive-thru in 1975.

AAA said that drive-thru windows now account for about 70% of the billions of dollars fast food restaurants bring in each year.

I’d hate to know how much I contributed to that.

You know how to celebrate this day. Do your thing, America.

