WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: IRS, DEA join DOJ in Orlando to detail multi-state drug trafficking investigation

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg will host special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service in Orlando for a Thursday news conference to announce the results of a lengthy, multi-state drug trafficking investigation, according to a news release.

Handberg will be joined by Deanne Reuter, special agent in charge with the DEA Miami Field Division, and Brian Payne, special agent in charge with IRS Criminal Investigation.

The event at the U.S. Attorney’s Office along West Washington Street will begin at 10:30 a.m.

No other information was shared ahead of time.

