🤝Florida indoor adventure park promotes fitness, agility and socialization for kids, teens

ORLANDO, Fla. – With summer camps wrapping up and the start of the new school year right around the corner, some parents are probably looking for an activity for the kids.

There’s a new option that will have the entire family getting active.

Climbing, jumping and maneuvering obstacles are all part of the experience, but the best part about it all is that the attraction is all indoors so you won’t have to deal with the heat or rain.

Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened its newest 60,000 square foot adventure park in Winter Garden off Hamlin Groves Trail.

It houses more than 20 attractions including the zip line-like experience called the Sky Rider where visitors can soar through the air secured by a harness. It also houses climbing walls, a warrior course, wall-to-wall trampolines, bumper cars, go karts and more.

“We have two young boys and it’s a place for them to get out their energy. There are so many activities we can all do together and that’s why we love it here,” said Shannon Harvey.

Many of the attractions promote fitness, agility and socializing.

“Everyone’s on their devices nowadays. Leave those as home. Kids want to go on the trampolines and jump around. They can improve their motor skills with the bumper cars,” said Joseph Marrero, sales manager. “We’re promoting team building, learning with those motor skills, having fun with other kids.”

Urban Air also has an arcade and an immersive virtual reality zone, as well as a new spin on bumper cars.

“When you get hit, not only does your car spin, but some also flip you upside down,” Marrero said.

Whether you’re taking the leap of faith or duking it out with the foam battle beams, Urban Air hopes to foster interaction and friendships as parents hope the kids burn off some of that summer energy.

“We really encourage our guests to play together and I feel that’s what’s missing today in society,” said Sidney Jordan, general manager.

There are several Urban Air Adventure Parks throughout Central Florida. Tickets range from $16 to $50. Click HERE for ticket information.

