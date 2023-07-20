🎀Step into ‘Barbie World’ at these Orlando attractions

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer shows us some Central Florida attractions that are getting in on Barbie mania leading up to the release of the live action film.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A trip to Barbie’s Malibu Dream Home is closer than you think.

“It brings a lot of people in and you can just see the moment of nostalgia that takes over,” said 1-Up Co-owner Addie Hassel.

A few steps to the second floor of the 1-Up arcade bar in downtown Orlando, and you’re transported into the world of Malibu Barbie.

“It makes you feel like a kid again,” Hassel said.

The details are all there, from the vintage lamp and surfboard to the kitchenette. The wallpaper and a spa-like bathroom.

Most everything is decked out in pink and glitter.

This attraction has been inside the Orlando bar for about a year, but the owners said the release of the live-action movie ‘Barbie’ has brought them much-needed exposure.

“It was already the main draw for this space and once the Barbie movie started coming out, we had people wanting to do photoshoots, girls coming in every night taking pictures in the bathtub and having a great time,” Hassel said.

The owners Addie Hassel and Laura Williams said the motivation behind this space is the inspiration that comes from the iconic Barbie brand.

“I love that Barbie can be whatever she wanted to be. Nobody ever told her no and it was as easy as a change of an outfit. If you wanted to be an Astronaut? Fine. You want to be a vet, a doctor, you can be anything you want. As a girl, you don’t get that message very often,” Hassel said.

1-Up isn’t the only Central Florida business getting on the Barbie bandwagon.

“We just happen to have the Barbie buggy as part of our auto collection,” said Lana Vegosen, Director of Marketing at Dezerland Park Orlando.

This 1965 Volkswagen Barbie Buggy sits outside the theater where Barbie fans are expected to flock during opening weekend. Dezerland is also featuring pink treats, drinks and even head slips for go-kart racing.

Earlier this month, Dezerland Park played host to a car show as part of a Barbie convention.

“We had a young lady who wanted to do a pink car show in honor of the Barbie movie. We had no idea of the phenomenon she was creating,” Vegosen said.

The event drew about a thousand visitors checking out the dozens of Barbie-inspired vehicles.

“It resonates with every age group and people from all over the country. It was really exciting to see all the Barbie fans from three to 103 and all kinds of backgrounds and interests gathering for the event,” Vegosen said.

Even after the movie craze is over, business owners said the Barbie boom will continue.

“She’s going to be around forever and I like how she’s constantly changing with different body sizes, skin colors and styles. She’s evolving with the times,” Hassel said.

