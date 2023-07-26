Police investigate after sand-trapped Maserati found on Cocoa Beach

The Italian sports car — which can cost $100,000 or more depending on the model — was spotted by people in Cocoa Beach just after sunrise, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – For the unfortunate owner, this Maserati ended up going nowhere fast, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Some way, somehow, a driver fleeing police managed to get the black, late-model luxury car stuck in the sand, with the ocean waves as a backdrop along a stretch of one of the world’s most famous beaches, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The Italian sports car — which can cost $100,000 or more depending on the model — was spotted by beachcombers just after sunrise, partially buried in the wet sand just a few feet away from a Brevard County Ocean Rescue lifeguard stand at Shepard Park.

Cocoa Beach police said the driver, identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Goldman from Geneva, Florida, was arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding, Cocoa Beach police reported. There were no passengers, and the vehicle was not reported stolen. It was, however, not immediately known if Goldman owned the vehicle.

The sports car was spotted by officers about 1:20 a.m. going more than 90 mph in a 35-mph zone along Orlando Avenue.

“One of our officers saw the vehicle,” said Det. Sgt. Thomas Cooper of Cocoa Beach. The driver then drove onto a beach access and became trapped in the sand as he attempted to gun the engine, police said.

“He kept trying to accelerate,” Cooper said. Officers quickly surrounded the car and took the driver into custody.

After sunrise, the city’s public works department arrived and used a backhoe with a chain to pull the vehicle out of the thick sand, witnesses said. The vehicle did not appear to have any noticeable damage.

“It’s rare,” Cooper said of having cars getting stuck in the sand: Unlike as in Daytona Beach, cars are not allowed on the shoreline.

“Occasionally you do get a citizen that thinks we’re like Daytona. "

An investigation continues.

