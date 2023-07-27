Eustis police to provide update in fatal shooting of 39-year-old man

EUSTIS, Fla. – The Eustis Police Department is giving an update months after a 39-year-old man was shot to death during an altercation.

Wseni Laguerre, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Palm Avenue on Jan. 30 and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police will provide an update Thursday at 11 a.m. in the investigation.

At a news conference shortly after the shooting, Chief Craig Capri said Laguerre was shot three times at a close distance before the shooter ran off.

“This is a cold, calculated murder by a coward that walked up to an unarmed person and shot him in front of his residence where his family was inside,” he said. “I don’t care who you are or what you’ve done. Nobody deserves to be shot and killed.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Officers said an initial investigation found there was some kind of confrontation between Laguerre and the suspected shooter, but no arrests have been made.

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when the news conference begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: