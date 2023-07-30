Man, woman dead in Orange County shooting

A man and woman in their 30s are dead after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman in their 30s are dead after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 500 block of Thomas Jefferson Way around 8:21 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to a news release, deputies located two people who had been shot – a woman who was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounce dead, and a man who was dead at the scene of “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

[TRENDING: A few storms could get strong to severe | Man hurt, no suspect found after shooting in Bithlo, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said the man and woman lived at the same residence as roommates.

No other details were released and deputies said it is still early in the investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: