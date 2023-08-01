Daytona Beach’s Facebook page was hacked, and police are investigating

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The city of Daytona Beach is urging people to avoid its Facebook page after it was hacked.

Based on posts currently on the Daytona Beach Facebook page, the account has been hacked for at least a day, with some posts in Spanish, and others featuring pictures of forests and Jesus Christ.

The city says police detectives are working with the city’s chief information officer to investigate the hacking and get Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to restore the page.

In the meantime, Facebook users are asked not to provide any personal information, and if any links are posted, do not click on them.

For updated information on the city of Daytona Beach, users should go to the city’s website or its Twitter page for official updates.

