Orlando fire picks up near Camping World Stadium, expected to impact traffic

Fire was reported near 1300 W. Pine Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Orlando fire crews responded to a fire near Camping World Stadium on Wednesday evening. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire sprung up at a building in Orlando on Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

In a release around 10:07 p.m., police said the fire started near 1300 W. Pine Street, prompting fire crews to respond.

Smoke seen from the fire near 1300 W. Pine Street (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In the meantime, police said that the fire could impact traffic in the area, with impacts along South Orange Blossom Trail expected to last a few hours.

Camping World Stadium announced that traffic would be diverted due to the fire, asking customers to be patient while leaving the stadium.

No additional information is available at this time.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

