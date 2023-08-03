Orlando fire picks up near Camping World Stadium, expected to impact traffic

Orlando fire crews responded to a fire near Camping World Stadium on Wednesday evening.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire sprung up at a building in Orlando on Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

In a release around 10:07 p.m., police said the fire started near 1300 W. Pine Street, prompting fire crews to respond.

Smoke seen from the fire near 1300 W. Pine Street (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Expect traffic impacts in the area of 1300 West Pine Street. @OrlandoFireDept is responding to a structure fire. OPD units are assisting. pic.twitter.com/qMzswa5NGN — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 3, 2023

In the meantime, police said that the fire could impact traffic in the area, with impacts along South Orange Blossom Trail expected to last a few hours.

Camping World Stadium announced that traffic would be diverted due to the fire, asking customers to be patient while leaving the stadium.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Traffic is being diverted due to a non-event related fire. Please be patient leaving the stadium. We appreciate your understanding, and look forward to welcoming you back to the stadium soon! https://t.co/HPyNF3nYt4 — Camping World Stadium (@CWStadium) August 3, 2023

No additional information is available at this time.

