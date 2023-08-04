Man working at UCF arrested after trying to meet teen on campus for sex, police say

UCF employee Felix River has been accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old for sex.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday after trying to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex at the University of Central Florida’s campus, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Felix Rivera was caught using Kik, a messaging app, to communicate with who he believed was a 15-year-old boy, but it was actually a detective from the police department.

Police said Rivera asked the “child” to send sexually explicit photos of himself before asking him to meet at Greek Park on the UCF campus for sex, even after the detective told Rivera he was just 15 years old.

Rivera ended the conversation when the detective refused to send the lewd photos but not before sending a selfie of himself outside of the Lake Claire apartments on campus, an arrest affidavit shows.

The arrest affidavit listed Rivera as a ground keeping employee at UCF.

Police responded to the UCF campus, where they found Rivera outside of the Lake Claire apartments.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rivera was confused as to why he was being arrested and denied engaging in any sexual conversation with a teen.

Rivera granted the officers access to his phone, where they discovered he had deleted the conversation, according to the affidavit. The affidavit shows Rivera also tried to deny even having social media, despite police saying they could see that he had several social media apps on his phone.

Rivera eventually confessed after police showed him all the evidence they had gathered against him, according to the affidavit.

He faces multiple charges, including luring or enticing a child.

