NASA to launch fourth Axiom Space mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Axiom Space, a commercial space company, has just announced the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station through its partnership with NASA.

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is expected to launch no sooner than Aug. 2024.

It is unclear what Axiom Space hopes to accomplish during Ax-4, but NASA says the mission is part of their effort to make space more accessible for private research.

According to a press release from NASA, Axiom Space has not yet selected the crew to fly in Ax-4, but they are currently screening potential candidates.

This mission follows closely behind Ax-3, which is scheduled to launch around Jan. 2024.

“Our Axiom Space team is looking forward to a fourth mission to the International Space Station,” said Michael Suffredini, CEO and president of Axiom Space. “These missions are instrumental in expanding commercial space activities and access to space for individuals and nations around the world.”

The crew will travel to the space station using a SpaceX rocket and will stay for approximately 14 days, according to the release.

