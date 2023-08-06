Man found dead after shooting reported at Ocoee apartment complex, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police located a dead man behind an apartment building within Advenir at The Oaks after a shooting was reported there early Sunday, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the apartment complex, located along Old Winter Garden Road between Blackwood and South Bluford avenues, the release states.

A dark vehicle with several occupants was seen leading the area around that time, police said, adding the building that the man was found behind was located toward the back of the complex.

No arrests have been made at the time of this report and no further suspect information was provided.

Ocoee police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous. The department reminded the public that tips to Crimeline which lead to an arrest in a homicide case are eligible for a cash reward.

