Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot hits record $1.55 BILLION

Odds of winning: 300 million to 1

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Customers wait in line to buy tickets ahead of Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing at Ted's State Line Mobil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one has won Mega Millions since April, and now the jackpot is up to an estimated $1.55 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night — the winning numbers were 11,30,45,52,56 and the Mega Ball was 20. No one has won Mega Millions since April 18.

It’s the largest jackpot in the national game’s history, breaking a record set in 2018 when one person in South Carolina won a $1.537 cash prize. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

Winning tickets get their choice of an annual annuity over 30 years, or a cash option that equals all of the money in the jackpot prize pool, which is currently at $757.2 million.

