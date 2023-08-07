Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot hits record $1.55 BILLION

Customers wait in line to buy tickets ahead of Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing at Ted's State Line Mobil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one has won Mega Millions since April, and now the jackpot is up to an estimated $1.55 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night — the winning numbers were 11,30,45,52,56 and the Mega Ball was 20. No one has won Mega Millions since April 18.

It’s the largest jackpot in the national game’s history, breaking a record set in 2018 when one person in South Carolina won a $1.537 cash prize. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

Winning tickets get their choice of an annual annuity over 30 years, or a cash option that equals all of the money in the jackpot prize pool, which is currently at $757.2 million.

Watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WKMG-TV just before News 6 at 11 p.m.

