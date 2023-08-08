International Cat Day: 5 ‘purr-fect’ cat cafes to visit. Share your photos to PinIt!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re celebrating our favorite (not-debatable) four-legged friends!

Tuesday is International Cat Day and it was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare back in 2002, as a way to raise awareness for felines. Showing extra love for kitties, supporting organizations and adopting are “purr-fect” ways to spend the day.

And don’t forget. Share photos with News 6 by CLICKING HERE to pin photos of your furry feline!

To celebrate, we put together a list of cat cafes to visit when you feel like it:

Orlando Cat Café

Pay a visit to Florida’s first cat café.

Where: 532 Cagan Park Ave., Clermont, FL 34714

Hours: Mon: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues-Sun: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission: $10 per adult, per hour. $8 per child under 12 years old, per hour.

*Reservations are highly recommended.

The Kitty Beautiful

A spin on Orlando’s nickname, The City Beautiful, visit this cat café and meet some adoptable felines.

Where: 360 State Lane, Orlando, FL 32801

Hours: Monday closed; Tuesday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $10 per adult, per hour. $8 per child under 12 years old, per hour.

*Reservations are strongly recommended.

The Whitty Whisker Cat Café

Visit the place that is “warming hearts with a drink and a whisker.”

Where: 112 N Ponce de Leon Blvd Unit A St. Augustine, FL 32084

Hours: Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday closed; Wednesday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Th 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8p.m.*

Admission: $11/person per hour. Children, under 2 years of age, are free of charge.

*Cat Lounge may be closed during these times private events. Reservations are recommended to ensure a spot.

Feeline Good Cat Café

Check out this café located in the heart of Gainesville.

Where: 201 SE 2nd Pl, Suite 113 Gainesville, FL, 32601

Hours: (Summer hours) Closed Monday – Wednesday; Thursday & Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission: $15 per person for one hour, or $10 per person for 30 minutes

*Reservations are strongly recommended.

Cats & Caffeine

Pay a visit to Tampa’s first cat café and lounge.

Where: 4033 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629.

Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday- Thursday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 3 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Admission: 1 hour @ $22

All visitors MUST be at least 8 years old. Other events may vary in price. Reservations recommended.

