Sea Life Orlando becomes training facility for Canine Companions service dogs

ORLANDO, Fla. – In celebration of International Assistance Dog Week, SEALIFE Orlando Aquarium has announced that it is an official training facility for Canine Companions.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The partnership had kicked off with a special visit by volunteers and their pups.

Each Canine Companions service dog spends their first year-and-a-half with a volunteer to learn basic tasks and socialize in both public and private settings. After puppy raising and six months of training, the dogs are matched with an adult, child or veteran with a disability, free of charge.

SEA LIFE Orlando will serve as a training facility for these service dogs. Madame Tussauds Orlando will also be an official training facility, giving volunteers another safe and fun place for the pups to practice.

For more information, visit the Canine Companions website.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: