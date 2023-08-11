Districts hire more temporary certification, international teachers to fill vacancies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Heading into the school year, almost all of Central Florida’s districts are still facing a teacher shortage and are finding different ways to fill the gaps.

Many are finding more people to teach that don’t come from traditional education backgrounds but are hired on temporary certificates.

“Sometimes they’re coming straight from their institution and they’ve got an educational degree and they’re excited to start their planned career but others are pivoting from other careers they’ve known for a long time,” said Tiffany Fuller, Volusia Schools’ recruitment and retention coordinator.

When the bells ring on Volusia’s first day of school Monday, there will be 418 teachers brand new to the district and a little over 100 of those are on temporary, or alternative, certifications.

“If you have a heart for kids, we can start a conversation. That has to be ground zero, that’s where we build from,” Fuller said.

Florida started allowing districts to hire on alternative certifications in the late ‘90s to help them fill vacancies.

Fuller said they’re now recruiting for it more than ever with the national teacher shortage growing each year.

“Our goal has been to open up the doors and start having conversations with people about ‘have you considered this? Here’s some of the benefits about this,’” she said.

These teachers have to have a bachelor’s degree, pass background checks, and then get hired by a district on a temporary certificate. Depending on what bachelor’s degree they have, they may have to take a state subject placement exam.

Then, while teaching, they have five years to complete the requirements for a professional certificate which include exams and a state preparation program.

In the meantime, it’s up to the district to get them classroom ready, like in Volusia’s New Teacher Academy.

“We want you to be able to manage your classroom, we want you to know how to build relationships with students and set up structures for success so that classroom can run smoothly. We have curriculum support, so you know how to best teach the whatever it is you’re going to be teaching that year,” Fuller said.

Some of these teachers come from very different backgrounds like law, science, or medical while others have some experience in schools like substituting and decided to take the leap.

“A lot of times, school is the most fun place for them so just seeing the smiles back on their face every day in the building is what I’m most excited for,” Sean Hyacinth said.

Hyacinth has been a paraprofessional or teacher’s aid. This year, though, he’s getting a classroom of his own as a fifth grade math and science teacher.

“If there’s ever an issue in any profession, the best way to tackle that issue is to join it and see how you can help. I’m filling a vacancy they didn’t have filled,” he said.

Currently, Volusia has 107 classroom vacancies. That’s down from 256 at this time last year.

The district has also brought in international teachers this year to fill the gap. There will be 55 international teachers in classrooms this year.

