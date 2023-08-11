Rockledge police arrest 2, seize 4 kilos of ecstasy in drug bust

A look at the guns and drugs seized in a drug bust at a home by Rockledge police.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A drug bust in Rockledge led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of several kilograms of ecstasy, police said Friday.

Rockledge police said they executed a search warrant with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at a home on Bayward Lane Thursday, where they said officers and agents found a large, active drug factory.

Police said they seized four kilos of ecstasy, a “substantial” amount of heroin, some Percocet pills and three handguns. Investigators said one of the handguns had been reported stolen out of Brevard County.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, ecstasy tablets run about 50 mg to 150 mg in size. Weighed against the four kilograms found, a 150 mg dose size would mean police located enough ecstasy for more than 26,000 doses.

Maurice Wright, 38, and Simone McIntosh, 32, both of Rockledge, were taken into custody. They each face a charge of trafficking in phenethylamines between 10 and 200 grams, court records show.

Rockledge police said more charges are expected to be filed against Wright and McIntosh.

