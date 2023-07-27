Florida doctor who traded sex for prescriptions found guilty of drug trafficking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine addiction medicine doctor has been found guilty of drug trafficking following a five-month undercover sting operation.

An investigation into 58-year-old Scott Hollington’s addiction clinic was launched by the Drug Enforcement Administration in February 2022 after receiving a tip from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office that the doctor was trading narcotic prescriptions for sex, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The DEA sent five undercover agents to Hollington’s office with the purpose of getting prescriptions they didn’t actually need.

Over the course of five visits, agents were given 17 different prescriptions, including Adderall, Valium and Xanax, according to the release.

The agents said Hollington asked them about their drug preferences, offered prescriptions they didn’t need and said he didn’t care about drug screening results.

The doctor also rarely performed physical examinations and often failed to fill out proper documentation of the visits, the agents said.

Evidence revealed in court showed that Hollington also altered the medical notes from his visits with the agents.

Additionally, several of Hollington’s female patients testified that he asked them for sex in exchange for prescription drugs. Another woman claimed Hollington asked her if she needed a “sugar daddy” instead of discussing her medical needs during a visit.

Hollington faces up to 20 years in prison for 14 counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances and up to 10 years in prison for five counts of obstructing justice.

