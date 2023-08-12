Sheriff’s office seeks information after man fatally shot in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being shot Friday night in Brevard County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 9:45 p.m. to a residence along Burgess Avenue, the release states.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, deputies said.

Though no arrests have been made, investigators believe that everyone involved in the shooting was known to each other, adding there was no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information that would aid the investigation was asked to contact Agent Vince Bustillo of the sheriff’s office’s Homicide Unit by calling 321-633-8413, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a potential cash reward should the tip lead to an arrest.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

