National Roller Coaster Day: Here are the newest coasters in Central Florida to check out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many roller coasters and this National Roller Coaster Day, we’re taking a look at some new coasters that have rolled into the parks for all thrill-lovers to enjoy.

Here’s what you can check out at the theme parks.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

NEW:

Tron Lightcycle Power Run

Where: Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort

Opening date: April 4, 2023

Launch into the digital world of Tron in this high-stakes light cycle ride.

This dark coaster includes high speeds, turns and drops.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Opening date: May 27, 2023

Ride the wave and discover the coaster hailed as the “world’s first surf coaster.”

This outdoor “surf” coaster is the first of its kind where riders can maneuver up and down throughout the ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Where: EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort

Opening date: May 27, 2022

Catch a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy through space and time.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an enclosed ride that is Disney’s first reverse-launch coaster.

Iron Gwazi

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa

Opening date: March 11, 2022

Take thrills to new heights on this new hybrid coaster.

Iron Gwazi is a steel track hybrid coaster that plunges riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop. Its top speeds can reach up to 76 miles per hour.

Ice Breaker

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Opening date: February 18, 2022

Break the ice and get ready to launch into the steepest beyond-vertical drop in Florida.

Ice Breaker is packed with airtime filled-launches and reverse launches. Riders cruise over a tophat maneuver and wind through twists and turns.

UPCOMING:

Epic Universe “coasters”

Where: Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort

Opening date: Tentative summer 2025

Although most coasters are rumored and there are no confirmations as of yet, the theme park will be opening by summer 2025. Lots of coasters are speculated to come.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: