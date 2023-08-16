Wild Florida suspends airboat tours after 2 boats collide, injuring 20

A picture of one of the Wild Florida airboats that crashed in Kenansville. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Safari park Wild Florida is suspending its airboat tours for the time being after two of their airboats collided Monday.

The attraction released a statement Wednesday, two days after 20 people were injured in the crash.

Wild Florida said the U.S. Coast Guard cleared Wild Florida to allow its airboat tours to continue, but the company says it’s suspending the tours as it reviews safety measures.

We are grateful to the local first responders and medical teams at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital who have treated and released all passengers injured during the airboat accident on Monday. We are thoroughly reviewing our internal airboat procedures and have engaged an experienced consultant in boating law and safety to conduct a review of our airboat operations. We look forward to implementing any areas of improvement. While the U.S. Coast Guard has cleared Wild Florida to resume airboat activities, we’ve made the decision to suspend airboat tours pending the results of these efforts. Wild Florida

The park also says all of the patients have been released from the hospitals. Sixteen were taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, while four others were taken to Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Calls into 911 show there were patients with rib injuries, shoulder injuries and lacerations.

A total of 30 people were involved in the crash — 28 passengers and two captains.

