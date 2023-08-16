Wild Florida suspends airboat tours after 2 boats collide, injuring 20

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Safari park Wild Florida is suspending its airboat tours for the time being after two of their airboats collided Monday.
The attraction released a statement Wednesday, two days after 20 people were injured in the crash.
Wild Florida said the U.S. Coast Guard cleared Wild Florida to allow its airboat tours to continue, but the company says it’s suspending the tours as it reviews safety measures.
The park also says all of the patients have been released from the hospitals. Sixteen were taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, while four others were taken to Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Calls into 911 show there were patients with rib injuries, shoulder injuries and lacerations.
A total of 30 people were involved in the crash — 28 passengers and two captains.
