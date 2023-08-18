2 arrested nearly 1 month after man shot in face near Osceola County motel

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested nearly a month after a man was shot in the face near an Osceola County motel, according to sheriff’s officials.

Theodis James, 38, was arrested in connection to the shooting on July 19 at Arlington Motel in the 4600 block of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 192, deputies announced on Thursday.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the motel and was the result of an altercation between several people.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim’s girlfriend told deputies it sounded like three or four people were arguing and there was gunfire, according to the warrant.

The warrant said after the shooting stopped, she found her boyfriend suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Patrick Chukes III was also arrested.

James faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Chukes III faces a charge of accessory after the fact for attempted first-degree murder.

Records show the victim, Nathan Dixon, was also arrested and faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: