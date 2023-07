The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. at 4657 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 192, near Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A shooting is under investigation in Osceola County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. at 4657 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 192, near Kissimmee.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: