20-year-old man found dead in pond at Kissimmee apartment complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was found dead in a pond at a Kissimmee apartment complex on Friday, according to police.
Officers said a 911 caller reported a body in the water around 11:45 a.m. at Camila Apartments, located at 1800 Destiny Blvd.
In an update, police identified the victim as Roman Leonel Diaz.
Police said they believe this was a suspicious death, but an isolated crime.
No other details are available at this time.
