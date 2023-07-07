78º

20-year-old man found dead in pond at Kissimmee apartment complex

Police found Roman Leonel Diaz dead at Camila Apartments

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was found dead in a pond at a Kissimmee apartment complex on Friday, according to police.

Officers said a 911 caller reported a body in the water around 11:45 a.m. at Camila Apartments, located at 1800 Destiny Blvd.

In an update, police identified the victim as Roman Leonel Diaz.

Police said they believe this was a suspicious death, but an isolated crime.

No other details are available at this time.

