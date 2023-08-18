Road rage incident in Longwood leads to shooting, man arrested

LONGWOOD, Fla. – An argument near a busy Longwood intersection escalated to a shooting and led to an Ocoee man landing in Seminole County jail.

Longwood police said Steve Dungey, 30, shot at a man on July 28 as the two were driving in the area of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and State Road 434.

Police said the man claimed Dungey cut him off in the area of Raymond Avenue and East State Road 434 and almost ran him off the road. An arrest report for Dungey said the man then pulled his vehicle up to Dungey’s, honked his horn and tried to say something. Dungey said he couldn’t hear what the man was saying but he unzipped his backpack in the passenger seat so he could get to his gun if he needed to.

Police say the two men continues arguing as they drove for several yards, then Dungey said the man told him to pull over, causing Dungey to remove his gun from its holster and put it in a spot for easier access.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to the arrest report, the other man became concerned because he said Dungey was driving aggressively near him, so the man said he grabbed a pistol magazine he had next to him and held it up so Dungey could see it, hoping to deter Dungey from doing anything.

The report says Dungey told police he thought he saw the man hold up a gun as well as the magazine, and in turn fired several shots at the man.

Both men then pulled off the road and called law enforcement separately.

Dungey was arrested on Thursday. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a missile into a vehicle, and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: