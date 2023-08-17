Seminole County deputy arrested, accused of sex battery during traffic stop

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy accused of sexual battery during a traffic stop was arrested Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began Monday when they received a complain that Deputy Sheriff Andrew Bergkvist inappropriately touched the victim in a sexual manner during a traffic stop that day.

Bergkvist was placed on administrative leave the following day and later arrested Wednesday night. He is being held on no bond.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are “actively reviewing footage from other traffic stops initiated by Bergkvist to look for any possible additional cases,” though no other incidents or victims have been identified.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma released a statement on the deputy’s arrest:

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, regardless of who commits it. Upon learning of these serious allegations, our office acted swiftly, and the investigation ultimately resulted in the arrest of Bergkvist. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to building trust with our community, and we will not let anyone undermine that trust. It is our oath and responsibility to uphold the law and support to victims of these crimes, not create victims. Bergkvist’s actions are a complete contradiction of the norms, customs, and values of this organization and the trust citizens place in policing professionals.”

Bergkvist has been with the sheriff’s office since March 2017 when he started as a detention deputy and later sworn in as a deputy sheriff in July 2020.

He faces charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.

