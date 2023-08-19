Purple Alert issued for man missing out of Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A Purple Alert was issued Saturday for a man missing out of Wildwood, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Hodges, 36, was last seen on Jackson Street leaving the area of County Road 513 while wearing a vivid blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes, deputies said.

He’s around 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement additionally described Hodges as having tattoos of the letters “T” and “H” on opposing arms, a tattoo of the word “Mandy” on his right chest and a tattoo of a gun on his left chest.

Hodges may be traveling in a silver or gray four-door 2019 Ford Fusion with Virginia tag TSF6920, officials said.

Anyone who sees Hodges was advised to not approach him, according to FDLE. Those who see him or have any knowledge of his whereabouts were urged to notify the sheriff’s office by calling 352-793-2621 or 911.

