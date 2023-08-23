Accused voyeur recorded 8, including children, using bathroom in Osceola home, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after taking secret videos of people using the guest bathroom in his home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in June, they executed a search warrant for a home along Kariba Court, which is where Guillermo Negron-Roque, 50, lives.

During the search, investigators found an SD card in the master bathroom storing videos of several adults and children in the home’s guest bathroom, records show.

According to the affidavit, the videos showed six adults and two children using the toilet, though the videos were taken on different dates and times.

One such video also showed Negron-Roque checking the hidden camera after using the bathroom, deputies said.

A charge sheet filed by the State Attorney’s Office shows that the videos were all taken sometime between Jan. 1 and June 29.

Negron-Roque was arrested on Aug. 16, and he faces six counts of video voyeurism alongside two counts of video voyeurism involving victims under 16 years of age.

