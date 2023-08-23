Florida’s Disaster Sales Tax Holiday is back. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is happening twice this year, and the second holiday period starts Saturday.

The sales tax holiday exempts customers in Florida from paying taxes on specific supplies related to preparing for disasters.

With the peak of hurricane season nearing, now is a good time to stock up on those items you might need if you didn’t do so during the last holiday period back in May.

Customers will pay no sales tax on the following items bought in store and online from Saturday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Sept. 8:

Portable generators, valued $3,000 or less

Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting, $100 or less

Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits, $100 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms with sales prices of $70 or less

Carbon monoxide detectors, $70 or less

Nonelectric food storage coolers, $60 or less

Portable power banks with a sales price of $60 or less

Gas or diesel fuel tanks, $50 or less

AA, AAA, C, D 6-volt or 9-volt batteries, packages priced $50 or less

Self-powered light sources, including battery, solar lamps, flashlights, lanterns or candles, $40 or less

In addition, most retail pet supplies will also be sales tax-free during the holiday, like dry cat or dog food, portable kennels or pet carriers, pet beds, cat litter, and travel food or water bowls.

Also part of the sales tax holiday, household items such as laundry detergent, bleach, dish soap, cleaning wipes and sprays, toilet paper, paper towels and trash bags all priced $30 or less are exempt.

For a complete list of items that are exempt of sales tax, head to the Florida Department of Revenue website.

This is not the only sales tax holiday happening during this period.

Florida is also hosting a Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8. Customers can purchase a slew of tools, protection equipment such as safety glasses and work boots, ladders, tool boxes and more, sales tax-free.

For a full list of tax-exempt tool items, check out the Department of Revenue website.

